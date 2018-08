We have a big canal – well, we call it a river but I think its a canal.

I wouldn’t mind if it wasn’t so big. I like feeling connected.

No words. Just pictures this time. But I hope these photos provide some insight into how each of the moments in my first 2 months in London felt in the best way possible, of course. If you care to keep up my journey as a fake photographer, check out my photography account, shotbyhosp.

That’s it for now. (words soon)

-Hospey

